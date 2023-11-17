Chills Ahead: Nagpur to witness mercury drop in couple of days, predicts IMD

Nagpur: The city is undergoing a significant weather shift as temperatures plummet, signaling the arrival of winter. Over the last three days, Nagpurains have experienced a gradual drop in both day and night temperatures, creating a palpable sense of cold in the air.

Thursday saw the mercury in Nagpur fall by 1 degree Celsius within a 24-hour period, underscoring the swift onset of colder conditions.

According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this cooling trend is expected to persist for the next two days, with the re-emergence of a western disturbance over the western Himalayan mountain region on November 19.

This weather phenomenon is poised to bring rain and snowfall, further enhancing the wintry atmosphere in Nagpur. The city is bracing for cloudy weather in the coming days, and there’s a likelihood of a drop in night minimum temperatures.

Notably, Nagpur, along with neighboring districts such as Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, Wardha, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli, is anticipated to experience an escalation in the intensity of cold starting from Friday. Thursday’s weather report reveals a distinctive change in Nagpur’s climate. The maximum temperature declined by 0.7 degrees Celsius, settling at 30.5 degrees Celsius. Daytime temperatures now stand 1 degree Celsius below the average, introducing a mild cold sensation even during daylight hours.

Furthermore, the night temperature dipped below 16 degrees Celsius for the first time in eight days, recording a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, ushering in a noticeable increase in the night chill. Chandrapur and Wardha, part of Nagpur’s extended weather landscape, have also experienced a drop in both day and night temperatures. Although West Vidarbha has witnessed a temperature drop, it still remains above average levels.

