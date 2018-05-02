Maharashtra Gov bats for lockdown, final decision on Monday

Nagpur: With Maharashtra leading the country’s novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) graph, a decision to impose lockdown in the state will be finalised by Monday.

Following a meeting of leaders from the MVA alliance, BJP and a review meeting with Covid Task, Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and Dy CM Ajit Pawar will likely take the final call on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, Health Minister Rajesh Tope had expressed the need of 15-day lockdown. However, the final decision will be taken after a series of meetings in which a detailed plan will be worked out, he mentioned.



