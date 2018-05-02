Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Apr 11th, 2021

    Video: Relatives of dead Covid patient vandalise Venus Critical Care Hospital in Nagpur

    Nagpur: In the second such incident reported within fortnight, relatives of a woman who died of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) at Venus Critical Care Hospital here on Sunday went on a rampage on the hospital premises, accosted hospital staff and broke widow glasses after accusing hospital staff of negligence. The incident occurred under jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station.

    According to sources, the Covid positive woman with severe complications was admitted to the hospital on April 6. The woman reportedly succumbed to the virus borne disease on Sunday. However, during the discharge proceedings, the family accused hospital of negligence and alleged that the oxygen failure owing to sudden power cut claimed the life of woman. The kin then picked a quarrel with hospital staff.

    The mob then allegedly went on a rampage on the hospital premises, accosted hospital staff, and damaged the window glasses of the Covid-19 empanelled hospital putting other patients’ life at risk.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Appropriate decision on Maha lockdown after April 14′
    Appropriate decision on Maha lockdown after April 14′
    Video: Relatives of dead Covid patient vandalise Venus Critical Care Hospital in Nagpur
    Video: Relatives of dead Covid patient vandalise Venus Critical Care Hospital in Nagpur
    Maharashtra Gov bats for lockdown, final decision on Monday
    Maharashtra Gov bats for lockdown, final decision on Monday
    नागपुर में कोविड-19 के 7201  नए मामले, 63 लोगों की मौत
    नागपुर में कोविड-19 के 7201  नए मामले, 63 लोगों की मौत
    Coronavirus: Nagpur reports fresh 7,201 cases, 63 deaths, active cases @55,474
    Coronavirus: Nagpur reports fresh 7,201 cases, 63 deaths, active cases @55,474
    जिल्ह्यातील शासकीय व खाजगी इस्पितळांचे फायर ऑडिट करावे
    जिल्ह्यातील शासकीय व खाजगी इस्पितळांचे फायर ऑडिट करावे
    Gadkari launches Assembly segment wise helpline numbers
    Gadkari launches Assembly segment wise helpline numbers
    सर्व नागरिकांना काळजी घेण्याचे,टेस्टिंग व लसीकरणाचे आव्हान बावनकुळेनी केले
    सर्व नागरिकांना काळजी घेण्याचे,टेस्टिंग व लसीकरणाचे आव्हान बावनकुळेनी केले
    Know Your Police Station: Imamwada
    Know Your Police Station: Imamwada
    नागपुर शहर के इमामवाडा पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    नागपुर शहर के इमामवाडा पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145