Video: Relatives of dead Covid patient vandalise Venus Critical Care Hospital in Nagpur

Nagpur: In the second such incident reported within fortnight, relatives of a woman who died of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) at Venus Critical Care Hospital here on Sunday went on a rampage on the hospital premises, accosted hospital staff and broke widow glasses after accusing hospital staff of negligence. The incident occurred under jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station.

According to sources, the Covid positive woman with severe complications was admitted to the hospital on April 6. The woman reportedly succumbed to the virus borne disease on Sunday. However, during the discharge proceedings, the family accused hospital of negligence and alleged that the oxygen failure owing to sudden power cut claimed the life of woman. The kin then picked a quarrel with hospital staff.

The mob then allegedly went on a rampage on the hospital premises, accosted hospital staff, and damaged the window glasses of the Covid-19 empanelled hospital putting other patients’ life at risk.



