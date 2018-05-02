Maharashtra fixes Covid-19 treatment cost for private hospitals; rates lower for rural areas

The Maharashtra government has issued a notification to fix the cost of treatment of Covid-19 patients at private hospitals in different cities across the state. As per the notification, the cost of treatment at a private hospital will now depend on its location, and the cost in hospitals in rural areas will be lower than those in urban centres.

The decision was taken amid several complaints from the public that some hospitals were fleecing people in the name of Covid-19 treatment amid the pandemic.

The notification has classified cities and areas in Maharashtra into A, B and C groups.

The Chief Minister’s Office has directed all district collectors and municipal commissioners to ensure strict and effective compliance of the new rules.

“The notification of charging for 80 per cent beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in private hospitals as per the rates fixed by the government, and for the remaining 20 per cent beds as per the rates fixed by private hospitals came to an end yesterday. While extending it on June 1, the rates have been revised according to the classification of cities,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

In the previous notification, the treatment rates were the same for hospitals in big cities and those in remote areas. The new classification of cities and treatment cost is expected to bring relief to people in rural areas, as the treatment cost is likely to be relatively low.

The notification makes it mandatory for people to pay only the pre-audited rate for treatment at the hospital concerned. Apart from this, provision has also been made in the notification to re-inspect and take action on high-charging hospitals by flying squads, said Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Chief Executive Officer, State Health Guarantee Society.

Categories of cities

Class A cities include Mumbai and the Mumbai metropolitan areas (excluding Bhiwandi, Vasai-Virar), Pune and Pune metropolitan areas, Nagpur (Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Digdoh, Wadi)

Class B cities include Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Malegaon, Nanded, Sangli.

Class C covers all district headquarters except those included in Class A and B cities.

The new hospital rates (per day)

Regular ward

Class A cities: Rs 4,000

Class B cities: Rs 3,000

Class C cities: Rs 2,400

This includes necessary maintenance, nursing, tests, medication, cost of beds and meals. The cost of the Covid-19 test has to be paid at the fixed rate. Only major tests and investigations, as well as high-level drugs are excluded from this rate.

ICU with ventilator and isolation

Class A cities: Rs 9,000

Class B cities: Rs 6,700

Class C cities: Rs 5,400

ICU and isolation only

Class A cities: Rs 7,500

Class B cities: Rs 5,500

Class C cities: Rs 4,500