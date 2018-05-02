Maharashtra docs on strike against WB incident

Mumbai: Striking junior doctors across West Bengal on Thursday refused to end their stir till they are provided adequate security in government hospitals and defied a deadline set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who alleged that opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India-Marxist were instigating the protesters as part of a ‘conspiracy’ and giving communal colour to the issue.

Meanwhile, Resident Doctors Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences is on strike today over violence against doctors in West Bengal.

Relative of a patient visiting AIIMS said, “My mother’s dialysis was scheduled for today, we were told to go and get it done from somewhere else.”

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) is also announced strike today over violence against doctors in Bengal.

‘We are shutting down our OPD, ward and academic services from 8 am to 5 pm today. Emergency services will not be hampered,’ official statement from MARD said.

Prashant Choudhary, president of MARD at Sion Hospital in Mumbai said, “A mob assaulted doctors on duty at a hospital in West Bengal, when a targeted attack like this happens it becomes a law and order issue. Today, we are doing a silent protest over the incident.”

In Hyderabad, doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences held a protest march over violence against doctors at West Bengal.