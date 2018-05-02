Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Jun 14th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Bihar: 2 local RJD leaders shot at in Muzaffarpur

Two local Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders were shot at by unknown assailants in Kanti area in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Thursday.

Both the injured — Surendra Yadav and Umashankar Prasad — have been admitted to a hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

“A firing took place in which two people are injured. One person was hit two bullets and the other one was hit four. Both of them are out of danger. We are trying to find out the reason behind this firing. Those involved in this will be arrested soon,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Mukul Ranjan.

Further investigation is underway, Ranjan added.

Happening Nagpur
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Nagpur Crime News
Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge
Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Maharashtra News
हरदोली जि बालघाट ते पंढरपुर पायदळ वारकरी वारी चे स्वागत
हरदोली जि बालघाट ते पंढरपुर पायदळ वारकरी वारी चे स्वागत
महा मेट्रो : रिच-३ (सिताबर्डी ते लोकमान्य नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे १०० टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : रिच-३ (सिताबर्डी ते लोकमान्य नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे १०० टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
Hindi News
जेईई अडवांस्ड का 14 जून को आएगा रिजल्ट
जेईई अडवांस्ड का 14 जून को आएगा रिजल्ट
निवेशकों के 4 करोड़ डकारे
निवेशकों के 4 करोड़ डकारे
Trending News
Fire Alert: None of coaching classes in Nagpur satisfy fire safety norms
Fire Alert: None of coaching classes in Nagpur satisfy fire safety norms
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Featured News
Maharashtra docs on strike against WB incident
Maharashtra docs on strike against WB incident
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Trending In Nagpur
Fire Alert: None of coaching classes in Nagpur satisfy fire safety norms
Fire Alert: None of coaching classes in Nagpur satisfy fire safety norms
महा मेट्रो : रिच-३ (सिताबर्डी ते लोकमान्य नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे १०० टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : रिच-३ (सिताबर्डी ते लोकमान्य नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे १०० टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
Fort – I Pipeline damaged by Metro vendor at Santra Market
Fort – I Pipeline damaged by Metro vendor at Santra Market
Concurrent Auditors are extended arms of Bank Management – Ms. Renuka Wachasunder
Concurrent Auditors are extended arms of Bank Management – Ms. Renuka Wachasunder
Woman robbed of purse in star-bus in Gittikhadan
Woman robbed of purse in star-bus in Gittikhadan
Miscreants rob house within hour in Pratapnagar
Miscreants rob house within hour in Pratapnagar
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
जेईई अडवांस्ड का 14 जून को आएगा रिजल्ट
जेईई अडवांस्ड का 14 जून को आएगा रिजल्ट
“Sunahari Yaden, Ek Shyam Suro ke Nam” a Musical journey
“Sunahari Yaden, Ek Shyam Suro ke Nam” a Musical journey
MBBS प्रवेश प्रक्रियेत कोर्टाचा मराठा विद्यार्थ्यांना मोठा दिलासा
MBBS प्रवेश प्रक्रियेत कोर्टाचा मराठा विद्यार्थ्यांना मोठा दिलासा
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145