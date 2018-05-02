Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, May 1st, 2020
    National News

    Governor hoists National Flag on 60th Anniversary of Maharashtra

    The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari hoisted the National Flag on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the formation of the State of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Friday (1st May).

    The Governor saluted the National Flag even as the National Anthem was sung.

    Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan, Mumbai Police and State Reserve Police Force were present.

    Copy of the Governor’s Maharashtra Day Message to the citizens (in Marathi) is given herewith.


