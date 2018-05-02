Maharashtra Covid-19: 2,598 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total count nears 60,000

Maharashtra recorded 2,598 fresh coronavirus cases and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s count to 59,546. The tally includes 18,616 recoveries and 1,982 deaths, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. 4

Of the 85 deaths on Thursday, 38 were reported from Mumbai.

“Out of 85 deaths, 37 deaths occurred in the last two days, while the remaining 48 took place between May 15 to May 25,” a health official told sources.

The city’s total COVID-19 count stands at 35,485 comprising active cases at 25,694, while the death toll stands at 1,135 as of date. Mumbai is the worst-hit city not only in Maharashtra but all of India.

According to state’s health department the recovery rate in Maharashtra stands at 31.26%, while the mortality rate is at 3.32%. Presently 6.12 lakh people are in home quarantine and around 35,000 are in institutional isolation in the state. There are 2,816 containment zones in Maharashtra as of date.

698 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the tally of recovered persons in the state to 18,616, the official added.

Apart from 38 deaths in Mumbai, 10 patients died in Pune city, nine in Satara, seven in Solapur city, five in Akola city, four each from Vasai Virar and Thane, three from Aurangabad, two from Navi Mumbai, one each from Raigad, Jalgaon and Nanded city, he stated.

The second worst hit area is Pune city where COVID-19 cases stand at 6,050 and the number of fatalities so far is 286.

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Pune division is 8,036 and 376, respectively, the official said.

The Nashik division has reported 1,822 cases and 122 deaths due to Covid-19.

Kolhapur division has reported 675 cases and seven deaths while Aurangabad division has reported 1,640 cases and 61 deaths, the official stated.

The Latur division has reported 310 cases and nine deaths, while the Akola division has reported 905 cases and 45 deaths. 630 cases and ten deaths have been recorded in Nagpur division.

Fifty-four people from other states are presently receiving treatment for Covid-19 in Maharashtra.

The virus has also claimed the lives of 13 people from other states who were undergoing treatment in Maharashtra.

The state has conducted 4,19,417 tests so far.