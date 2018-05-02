DPS Lava starts new session online

Delhi Public School Lava commenced the new session 2020-2021 on 26th May 2020. The session started differently. The school building was closed but the joy and excitement could be seen on every face as students joined their new classteachers and classmates virtually at 9:00 am sharp.

Delhi Public School Lava started online classes for all its students – from Nursery to Grade IX. The last two months have been challenging for the teachers and staff of DPS Lava. They have had to learn new skills and prepare themselves to engage their students virtually.

The IT Department and the Core Tech. Team of the school created an online forum and imparted training to all the teachers. New digital tools and techniques were introduced and the teachers equipped themselves with skills for effective virtual teaching and facilitating learning. It was not smooth sailing as the lockdown restricted all movement and everyone had to depend on the sometimes erratic internet network. But Team DPS had made a firm resolution to face every problem with a smile and a positive attitude. It may not change the problem but it certainly changed the way every one approached it.

This positivity is echoed in the support extended by the parent community. The students are also super charged and will no doubt embark on this new journey with zest and diligence. The hard work, meticulous planning and total commitment of Team DPS are bound to bear fruit. Students of DPS Lava will not face any learning lag take the new normal in their stride.