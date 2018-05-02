Maharashtra courts to resume work with full strength

Nagpur: The modified Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) now will enable the Group-A (which also includes all Judicial Officers) and Group-B officers to work with 100% strength in the entire State of Maharushtra, a notification released by the office of High Court Registrar on Wednesday.

A notification has been sent to all the Principal District & Sessions Judges / Principal Judge / Chief Judge / Head of the Establishments in the State of Maharashtra, which modifies the SOP dated 03.06.2020 regarding attendance of the Officers and Staff in the State of Maharashtra.

The notification reads, “With reference to the subject noted above and clarification to the letter referred above, I am under instruction to communicate you, that the Hon’ble ‘The Chief Justice and the Hon’ble other Judges of the Hon’ble Administrative Committee of Bombay High Court have been phased to approve following modifications in SOP dated 03.06.2020 regarding attendance of the officers and staff:

• The Group-A (which also includes all Judicial Officers) and Group-B officers to work with 100% strength in the entire State of Maharashtra.

• The Staff other than Group-A and Group-B officers to attend the Court with 30% strength or minimum 30 employees whichever is more in the Courts falling in Table-A of the SOP.

• The rest of the provisions in SOP dated 03.06.2020 and modification therein vide Circular dated 16.06.2020 shall remain in force.

Thus, all the Judicial Officers are required to attend the office / Court as per the decision taken by the Hon’ble Administrative Committee. In case, any Judicial Officer is having no judicial work on dais, he may rise from the dais and may perform Administrative and other Judicial work as per circulars issued by the Bombay High Court time to time,” stated the notification.