Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Nagpur–Gondia Expressway Project

Mumbai/Nagpur: The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the ambitious Nagpur–Gondia Expressway project.

According to the government, the 162.5 km-long expressway will cut travel time between Nagpur and Gondia from the current three hours to just about 90 minutes. The project will be executed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), with the Cabinet clearing a ₹3,162 crore land acquisition proposal.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the new route will benefit 115 villages across Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gondia districts, enhancing connectivity of backward and tribal-dominated areas with Nagpur and Mumbai.

Other key decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting include: