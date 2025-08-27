Published On : Wed, Aug 27th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur Daily Update: Expressway Boost, Festival Preparations, Crime Raids, Gold Rates & Horoscope Insights

Here is a quick roundup of the latest developments in Nagpur as of August 27, 2025 — from city projects and crime updates to cultural festivities, sports achievements, and more.

City & Administration

  • Nagpur–Gondia Expressway: Maharashtra Cabinet gives green light.
  • Urban Street Network: NMC launches ₹125 crore plan to avoid recurring road digging.
  • Ward Formation: Only one objection received on draft; finalisation soon.
  • Contractors’ Protest: Contractors demand ₹90,000 crore dues at RBI Square.
  • Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav: NMC introduces “Nirmalya Raths” with toll-free collection service.

Crime & Safety

  • Fake Property Scam: ₹3 crore racket busted, 5 arrested.
  • Underage Driving: FIRs against 25 parents; city sees 62.5% drop in fatal accidents.
  • Sex Racket: Crime Branch raids spa in Rana Pratap Nagar.
  • Hotel & Jewellery Raids: Crackdown on unreported high-value cash transactions.
  • Festival Robberies: Dozens of mobile thefts during Marbat Festival.

 Festivals & Culture

  • Ganeshotsav Preparations: City decorated, 5,000 police deployed for security.
  • Mandals’ Hurdles: NMC approves 632 of 1,195 applications.
  • Marbat Festival: Celebrations continue with effigy parades.

 Sports

  • Nagpur’s Ved Bamb: Becomes India’s first eSports World Champion (Pokémon GO).
  • Badminton Tournament: Kale Memorial begins Aug 28.
  • Basketball Reward: MLC announces ₹50,000 for state gold winners.

 Other News

  • Anushka Fuke: Wins Maharashtra Kirti Puraskar 2025.
  • LIC Negligence: Policyholder loses ₹19,200.
  • Tragedy: Man carries wife’s body on bike after fatal accident.
  • Journalist Arrested: Fake ID card racket during Nagpur Session.

Gold Rate (Nagpur – Aug 27, 2025)

  • 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,700 per gram
  • 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,220 per gram

Horoscope Highlights – August 27, 2025

  • Aries: Focus on finances, avoid unnecessary spending.
  • Taurus: Good day for family bonding, stay calm in arguments.
  • Gemini: Travel plans may bring positive results.
  • Cancer: Business prospects improve, health requires care.
  • Leo: Confidence high, success in workplace expected.
  • Virgo: Pay attention to personal health and fitness.
  • Libra: New opportunities may knock at your door.
  • Scorpio: Avoid conflicts; patience will reward you.
  • Sagittarius: Favorable for partnerships and new ventures.
  • Capricorn: Property or legal matters may see progress.
  • Aquarius: Creative ideas get recognition.
  • Pisces: Peaceful family atmosphere brings happiness.

 

 

Gold Rate
18 Aug 2025
Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /-
Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /-
Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/-
Platinum ₹ 48,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above
Advertisement
Advertisement