Here is a quick roundup of the latest developments in Nagpur as of August 27, 2025 — from city projects and crime updates to cultural festivities, sports achievements, and more.
City & Administration
- Nagpur–Gondia Expressway: Maharashtra Cabinet gives green light.
- Urban Street Network: NMC launches ₹125 crore plan to avoid recurring road digging.
- Ward Formation: Only one objection received on draft; finalisation soon.
- Contractors’ Protest: Contractors demand ₹90,000 crore dues at RBI Square.
- Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav: NMC introduces “Nirmalya Raths” with toll-free collection service.
Crime & Safety
- Fake Property Scam: ₹3 crore racket busted, 5 arrested.
- Underage Driving: FIRs against 25 parents; city sees 62.5% drop in fatal accidents.
- Sex Racket: Crime Branch raids spa in Rana Pratap Nagar.
- Hotel & Jewellery Raids: Crackdown on unreported high-value cash transactions.
- Festival Robberies: Dozens of mobile thefts during Marbat Festival.
Festivals & Culture
- Ganeshotsav Preparations: City decorated, 5,000 police deployed for security.
- Mandals’ Hurdles: NMC approves 632 of 1,195 applications.
- Marbat Festival: Celebrations continue with effigy parades.
Sports
- Nagpur’s Ved Bamb: Becomes India’s first eSports World Champion (Pokémon GO).
- Badminton Tournament: Kale Memorial begins Aug 28.
- Basketball Reward: MLC announces ₹50,000 for state gold winners.
Other News
- Anushka Fuke: Wins Maharashtra Kirti Puraskar 2025.
- LIC Negligence: Policyholder loses ₹19,200.
- Tragedy: Man carries wife’s body on bike after fatal accident.
- Journalist Arrested: Fake ID card racket during Nagpur Session.
Gold Rate (Nagpur – Aug 27, 2025)
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,700 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,220 per gram
Horoscope Highlights – August 27, 2025
- Aries: Focus on finances, avoid unnecessary spending.
- Taurus: Good day for family bonding, stay calm in arguments.
- Gemini: Travel plans may bring positive results.
- Cancer: Business prospects improve, health requires care.
- Leo: Confidence high, success in workplace expected.
- Virgo: Pay attention to personal health and fitness.
- Libra: New opportunities may knock at your door.
- Scorpio: Avoid conflicts; patience will reward you.
- Sagittarius: Favorable for partnerships and new ventures.
- Capricorn: Property or legal matters may see progress.
- Aquarius: Creative ideas get recognition.
- Pisces: Peaceful family atmosphere brings happiness.