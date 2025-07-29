Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maha Govt suspends 26.34 lakh beneficiaries after verification

Advertisement



Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has suspended 26.34 lakh beneficiaries from its flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana following a large-scale verification drive that exposed significant irregularities. State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed the action in a post on the social media platform X on July 27, 2025.

Launched in August 2024, the scheme offers Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance to women aged 21 to 65 across Maharashtra. The amount is transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The scheme aims to empower women from low-income households, but explicitly excludes government employees and higher-income families.

Gold Rate 29 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,300 /- Gold 22 KT 91,400 /- Silver/Kg 1,14,000/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

While the Mahayuti alliance credited the scheme for its popularity during the State Assembly polls, they also acknowledged the heavy burden it places on the state treasury.

What the verification found

Minister Tatkare stated that the verification process uncovered multiple ineligibilities:

· Some individuals were availing benefits from multiple welfare schemes.

· More than two women per family were receiving aid, violating the one-woman-per-family rule.

· In some surprising cases, men had applied and were receiving funds.

The Department of Women and Child Development, in coordination with the Information and Technology Department, verified applications across all districts. Their report revealed that 26.34 lakh recipients were not meeting eligibility criteria but had still been receiving funds.

Benefits suspended

As a result, benefits to these individuals have been suspended from June 2025 onwards. However, approximately 2.25 crore eligible beneficiaries received their DBT payouts for June without interruption.

The government clarified that this is a temporary suspension pending re-verification. District Collectors have been assigned the task of examining the details of all suspended accounts. Benefits will be reinstated if the beneficiary is found eligible upon detailed review.

Fraudulent claims

The State Government is also considering action against individuals who fraudulently claimed benefits. A final decision will be made following discussions between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Tatkare emphasized that transparency and accountability are central to the government’s welfare delivery process. “The misuse of taxpayer money will not be tolerated,” she said.

Who is eligible for the Ladki Bahin Yojana?

To qualify for this scheme, the applicant must meet the following criteria:

· Be a resident of Maharashtra

· Be a woman between 21 and 65 years

· Be married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, or destitute. Only one unmarried woman per family is eligible

· Belong to a family with an annual income not exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh

· Have a personal bank account linked with Aadhaar

Who is not eligible?

Applicants are disqualified from receiving benefits if:

· Annual family income exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh

· Any family member is an income taxpayer

· Any family member is a regular or retired employee of any Government Department, Undertaking, Board, or Local Body of the Central or State Government

· The applicant already receives Rs 1,500 or more per month from any other scheme

· Any family member is a current or former MP or MLA

· Any family member holds a directorial or leadership position in a government board, corporation, or body

· The family owns a four-wheeled vehicle, excluding tractors used for agriculture

Fiscal impact

While the scheme helped the Mahayuti alliance consolidate votes among women voters, officials have been cautious about its fiscal sustainability. The sheer scale of beneficiaries, over 2.5 crore applications, made verification a challenge but a necessary one, according to the state government.

This suspension move is likely to spark political reactions, especially from opposition parties, who may question the scheme’s implementation and screening process.

As the government continues with its clean-up and re-verification efforts, the focus now shifts to ensuring that only truly eligible women receive the benefits and that public funds are used judiciously.