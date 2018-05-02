Maharashtra BJP’s ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ postponed owing to COVID-19 surge: Bawankule

Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Minister, Chandrashekar Bawankule on Monday announced that the ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ planned by Maharashtra BJP to protest against the State Government’s refusal to offer relief to electricity consumers on February 24, has been postponed in the wake of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) surge in the State.

“BJP had planned 500-550 spots across the state for ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’. Around 50,000 people including BJP workers and party leaders were set to participate in the agitation. However, acknowledging continued surge in COVID-19 cases and CM Uddhay Thackeray appealing to avoid mass gatherings to contain COVID-19, the BJP has postponed the agitation, said Bawankule speaking to reporters at a press conference organized at Press Club on Monday.

The former Energy Minister said that instead of giving any relief through bill waiver or concession to consumers, who are already hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the MVA Government is disconnecting power supply if bills are not paid. BJP will plan mass protests if the promises made by the MVA government to the farmers are not fulfilled.