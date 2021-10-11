Maharashtra bandh today over Lakhimpur violence

The three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support Monday’s state-wide bandh called by them to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

The shutdown has been called by the ruling allies — the Shiv Sena, the Nationlaist Congress Party, and the Congress.

“The state-wide bandh will commence from 12 midnight,” NCP spokesman and state minister Nawab Malik said on Sunday.

The workers of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress are meeting citizens with an appeal to participate in the bandh wholeheartedly and express their solidarity with farmers, he said.

“The BJP-led central government has allowed the loot of agriculture produce through the three newly-enacted farm laws and now the kin of its minister is killing farmers. We have to show solidarity with the cultivators,” he said.

The three ruling allies have made it clear that the bandh was not state government-sponsored, but called by the parties.

The Kisan Sabha has extended support to the bandh and said its workers in 21 districts of the state are coordinating with the like-minded organisations to ensure that the bandh gets good response.