Terrorist behind J-K civilian killings gunned down

A terrorist involved in a recent civilian killing at Shahgund has been killed in the ongoing operation in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Monday.

Kashmir Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar informed that the terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

