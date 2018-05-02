Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jan 8th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passes resolution for caste-based Census

    Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution for caste-based Census in the country.The resolution that aims to find out the population of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the country was moved by Speaker Nana Patole and was passed by the Assembly unanimously. Patole said that the data would help to give benefits for the development of the OBCs.

    Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Assembly unanimously ratified the 126th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which was passed by Parliament in December 2019 last year.

    Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said reservation is important for the SC/ST people in the country.

    “The benefits of the reservation should reach all downtrodden castes. Several decades have passed since the reservation is being given but still there are many castes whose representatives have not been elected to any houses in state legislatures or Parliament,” he said.

    “So we should ensure that all castes benefit from it. If that is not ensured, not only 10 years but even after 40 years this extension of the reservation will not solve the purpose,” the BJP leader said.The Bill seeks to extend by 10 years the reservation given to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Lok Sabha and the State assemblies.

    Happening Nagpur
    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur
    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur
    7th Wine festival opens with a bang
    7th Wine festival opens with a bang
    Nagpur Crime News
    Trickster swaps ATM card, dupes 70-year-old man of Rs 90,000
    Trickster swaps ATM card, dupes 70-year-old man of Rs 90,000
    Truck knocks 21-year-old youth dead in Mankapur
    Truck knocks 21-year-old youth dead in Mankapur
    Maharashtra News
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    Hindi News
    नागपुर जिला परिषद् में अब कांग्रेस – राष्ट्रवादी का होगा राज
    नागपुर जिला परिषद् में अब कांग्रेस – राष्ट्रवादी का होगा राज
    गोंदियाः १६ किलो गांजे के साथ बंटी-बबली गिरफ्तार
    गोंदियाः १६ किलो गांजे के साथ बंटी-बबली गिरफ्तार
    Trending News
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    Nagpur ZP polls: Luck smiles on Cong-NCP; BJP-Shiv Sena face humiliation
    Nagpur ZP polls: Luck smiles on Cong-NCP; BJP-Shiv Sena face humiliation
    Featured News
    Deepika Padukone Singh – the only ‘Man’ in Bollywood??
    Deepika Padukone Singh – the only ‘Man’ in Bollywood??
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    Trending In Nagpur
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    Nagpur ZP polls: Luck smiles on Cong-NCP; BJP-Shiv Sena face humiliation
    Nagpur ZP polls: Luck smiles on Cong-NCP; BJP-Shiv Sena face humiliation
    COMP-EX 2020 opens on thursday Jan 9 at reshimabag ground
    COMP-EX 2020 opens on thursday Jan 9 at reshimabag ground
    Congress-NCP regains power in Nagpur ZP by winning 41 seats, BJP bags 14; Shiv Sena bites dust
    Congress-NCP regains power in Nagpur ZP by winning 41 seats, BJP bags 14; Shiv Sena bites dust
    Bonfire set ablze teenage girl in Hingna, died
    Bonfire set ablze teenage girl in Hingna, died
    Trickster swaps ATM card, dupes 70-year-old man of Rs 90,000
    Trickster swaps ATM card, dupes 70-year-old man of Rs 90,000
    Truck knocks 21-year-old youth dead in Mankapur
    Truck knocks 21-year-old youth dead in Mankapur
    Nagpur ZP polls: Congress-NCP bags 38 seats, BJP 10; Shiv Sena bites dust
    Nagpur ZP polls: Congress-NCP bags 38 seats, BJP 10; Shiv Sena bites dust
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145