Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passes resolution for caste-based Census

Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution for caste-based Census in the country.The resolution that aims to find out the population of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the country was moved by Speaker Nana Patole and was passed by the Assembly unanimously. Patole said that the data would help to give benefits for the development of the OBCs.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Assembly unanimously ratified the 126th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which was passed by Parliament in December 2019 last year.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said reservation is important for the SC/ST people in the country.

“The benefits of the reservation should reach all downtrodden castes. Several decades have passed since the reservation is being given but still there are many castes whose representatives have not been elected to any houses in state legislatures or Parliament,” he said.

“So we should ensure that all castes benefit from it. If that is not ensured, not only 10 years but even after 40 years this extension of the reservation will not solve the purpose,” the BJP leader said.The Bill seeks to extend by 10 years the reservation given to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Lok Sabha and the State assemblies.