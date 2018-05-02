Congress-NCP regains power in Nagpur ZP by winning 41 seats, BJP bags 14; Shiv Sena bites dust

Nagpur: In a major turnaround, Congress-NCP alliance regained power in Nagpur Zilla Parishad by bagging 41 seats out of total 59 seats. Congress won 31 seats while NCP was victorious in 10 seats. BJP, which was ruling the Zilla Parishad since past many years, won only 14 seats. Two seats were bagged by Independents. Shiv Sena which fought the polls on its own had to bite dust as the party could win just one seat.

Polling for 59 seats of Zilla Parishads (ZP) and 116 seats of 13 Panchayat Samitis (PS) in Nagpur district was held on Tuesday with former alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena contesting separately for this battle of might. With around 67 per cent voting, 14,19,708 voters had sealed the fate of 270 candidates of ZP and 497 of PS in this election. The counting of votes and declaration of results is in progress on Wednesday, January 8.

In the past few years, Nagpur Zilla Parishad was ruled by BJP and its alliance partners including Shiv Sena. After Assembly elections, BJP and Shiv Sena parted ways. Shiv Sena fought the ZP elections on its own but had to bite dust.