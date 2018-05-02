Maharashtra Assembly polls on October 21, counting of votes on 24

Nagpur: Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 in a single phase across the State. The poll date was announced by Election Commission at a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. Counting of votes will be on October 24. Total number of seats in Maharashtra is 288.

The Election Commission also announced schedule for Haryana Assembly elections. In the State also, voting will be held on October 21 and counting of votes on October 24. The elections will be fought for total 90 seats.

Notification for the elections in both the states will be issued on September 27. Last date for filing of nominations is October 4. Scrutiny of nominations on October 5. Last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 7.

In Maharashtra elections, total 1.80 lakh Electronic Voter Machines (EVMs) will be used for polling. Election Commission announced that special security arrangements will be made in Naxal-affected areas of Gadchiroli and Gondia in Maharashtra. General police forces will be deployed in both the states with adequate deployment of central armed forces in Maharashtra, said CEC Sunil Arora during press conference.

“Election campaigns impose an environmental cost upon us. We appeal to political parties to avoid use of plastic and use only environment-friendly material in their campaigns,” said Arora.

The poll-bound Maharashtra has added nearly 8 lakh voters since the April-May 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The overall increase in the number of voters in Maharashtra compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is 7,69,165, said an official of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The voter tally has gone from 8,86,77,046 at the time of the Lok Sabha elections in April-May to 8,94,46,211 now, he said. “The figures issued are the part of official electoral data compiled till August 31. The electoral data will continue to be revised till 10 days before the filing of the nomination forms by candidates for upcoming Assembly polls.

“There are several forms we are receiving every day (for inclusion of names in voter list) and scrutiny is going on,” the official said. “There are 4,67,37,841 male voters in the state as on August 31. The number of male voters increased by 4,22,595 from 4,63,15,246 at the time of the Lok Sabha elections in April,” he said.

Similarly, the number of women voters before the Lok Sabha elections was 4,22,46,995, which has now increased by 4,58,782 to to 4,27,05,777, he said. The number of transgender voters increased from 2,407 to 2,593, said the official. The service voters’ number rose by 4,160 – from 1,12,399 to 1,16,559, he said. There are 3,02,056 voters who have registered themselves as persons with disabilities with the ECI. There are 5,529 NRI voters as well. The population of voters aged between 18-19 years stood at 17,75,930 as on August 31, said the official.