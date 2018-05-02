Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Oct 21st, 2019

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Nagpur South candidate Manmode violates Code of Conduct on polling day

Nagpur: Pramod Manmode, the independent candidate contesting the State Assembly elections from Nagpur South constituency, has been found violating the Code of Conduct on voting day. Manmode has been found “canvassing” within 100 metres of a polling station by putting up a banner at a booth.

The banner with name of Pramod Manmode and his election symbol Kapbashi (Cup and Soccer) has been put at a booth near Polling Station in Kukde Layout locality falling under Nagpur South constituency. The act is clear violation of Code of Conduct which bars candidates from indulging in any sort of canvassing 48 hours before the date of polling.

By putting up the banner at the booth within 100 metres of a Polling Station, the independent candidate Pramod Manmode has clearly violated the Code of Conduct in force on the day of polling. In fact, the candidate has put up banners at all the booths near Polling Stations falling under Nagpur South constituency.

Now, it is to be seen what action the District Election Officer initiates against Pramod Manmode for this violation of Code of Conduct.

