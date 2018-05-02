Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Nagpur court grants transit remand of accused Ali

Nagpur: The special remand court on Monday granted transit remand of accused Sayed Asim Ali to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The ATS of Maharashtra police on Saturday had arrested Mominpura-based Ali here in connection with the murder of former Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

According to police sources, Ali (29), who runs a hardware business had organised a protest against Tiwari in the past and also issued a ‘warning’ to Tiwari in a YouTube video. Tiwari (45), leader of the lesser-known Hindu Samaj Party (HSP) who was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed at his home in Lucknow on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Police had said that five persons, including three from Gujarat’s Surat, had been held in connection with the murder.

Avinash Bargal, Superintendent of Police (Aurangabad), Vikram Deshmane, DCP (Mumbai), Ganesh Kindre, ACP (Nagpur) and Anil Lokhande, senior PI and city unit of the ATS had made the arrest.

Deven Bharti, Additional Director General and Jayant Naiknavare, Deputy Director General, ATS Maharashtra supervised the arrest.