Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Oct 21st, 2019
News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Nagpur court grants transit remand of accused Ali

Nagpur: The special remand court on Monday granted transit remand of accused Sayed Asim Ali to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The ATS of Maharashtra police on Saturday had arrested Mominpura-based Ali here in connection with the murder of former Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

According to police sources, Ali (29), who runs a hardware business had organised a protest against Tiwari in the past and also issued a ‘warning’ to Tiwari in a YouTube video. Tiwari (45), leader of the lesser-known Hindu Samaj Party (HSP) who was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed at his home in Lucknow on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Police had said that five persons, including three from Gujarat’s Surat, had been held in connection with the murder.

Avinash Bargal, Superintendent of Police (Aurangabad), Vikram Deshmane, DCP (Mumbai), Ganesh Kindre, ACP (Nagpur) and Anil Lokhande, senior PI and city unit of the ATS had made the arrest.

Deven Bharti, Additional Director General and Jayant Naiknavare, Deputy Director General, ATS Maharashtra supervised the arrest.

Happening Nagpur
City salutes brave policemen on National Police Commemoration Day
City salutes brave policemen on National Police Commemoration Day
@Fansofsrknagpur celebrates SRK’s smile, simplicity, and stardom!!!
@Fansofsrknagpur celebrates SRK’s smile, simplicity, and stardom!!!
Nagpur Crime News
Man killed by brother for using his toilet at Kamptee
Man killed by brother for using his toilet at Kamptee
Hardware trader robbed of Rs 2.16 lakh cash in Itwari
Hardware trader robbed of Rs 2.16 lakh cash in Itwari
Maharashtra News
कामठी विधानसभा मतदार संघात मागील दोन तासात 7 टक्के मतदान
कामठी विधानसभा मतदार संघात मागील दोन तासात 7 टक्के मतदान
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: मुख्यमंत्री श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आपला मतदानाचा हक्क बजावला
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: मुख्यमंत्री श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आपला मतदानाचा हक्क बजावला
Hindi News
नागपुर जिले में 55.38 प्रतिशत ही हुआ मतदान, 2014 के मुकाबले 5.62 प्रतिशत हुआ कम
नागपुर जिले में 55.38 प्रतिशत ही हुआ मतदान, 2014 के मुकाबले 5.62 प्रतिशत हुआ कम
कमलेश तिवारी मर्डर में नागपुर के आरोपी को मिली ट्रांजिट रिमांड
कमलेश तिवारी मर्डर में नागपुर के आरोपी को मिली ट्रांजिट रिमांड
Trending News
Nagpur district records 55.38% vote, a decline of 5.62% compared to 2014 polls
Nagpur district records 55.38% vote, a decline of 5.62% compared to 2014 polls
Maharashtra Assembly polls: 40 % voting recorded till 3 pm in Nagpur district
Maharashtra Assembly polls: 40 % voting recorded till 3 pm in Nagpur district
Featured News
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Nagpur court grants transit remand of accused Ali
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Nagpur court grants transit remand of accused Ali
Arrest of 5 Nandanvan DB Squad cops under NDPS Act creates ripples
Arrest of 5 Nandanvan DB Squad cops under NDPS Act creates ripples
Trending In Nagpur
Nagpur district records 55.38% vote, a decline of 5.62% compared to 2014 polls
Nagpur district records 55.38% vote, a decline of 5.62% compared to 2014 polls
नागपुर जिले में 55.38 प्रतिशत ही हुआ मतदान, 2014 के मुकाबले 5.62 प्रतिशत हुआ कम
नागपुर जिले में 55.38 प्रतिशत ही हुआ मतदान, 2014 के मुकाबले 5.62 प्रतिशत हुआ कम
कमलेश तिवारी मर्डर में नागपुर के आरोपी को मिली ट्रांजिट रिमांड
कमलेश तिवारी मर्डर में नागपुर के आरोपी को मिली ट्रांजिट रिमांड
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Newly wed couple exercise right to vote
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Newly wed couple exercise right to vote
State Assembly polls: Satish Chaturvedi, family cast votes
State Assembly polls: Satish Chaturvedi, family cast votes
Maharashtra Assembly polls: On Nation’s Duty: Nagpur Traffic Police cast their votes
Maharashtra Assembly polls: On Nation’s Duty: Nagpur Traffic Police cast their votes
Maharashtra Assembly polls: नागपुर जिले में हुआ 40 प्रतिशत मतदान
Maharashtra Assembly polls: नागपुर जिले में हुआ 40 प्रतिशत मतदान
North Nagpur candidate Dr. Raut, family exercise their franchise
North Nagpur candidate Dr. Raut, family exercise their franchise
GMC Dean Dr Sajal Mitra, wife Aarti exercise their democratic rights
GMC Dean Dr Sajal Mitra, wife Aarti exercise their democratic rights
Maharashtra Assembly polls: 40 % voting recorded till 3 pm in Nagpur district
Maharashtra Assembly polls: 40 % voting recorded till 3 pm in Nagpur district
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145