Goon attacks constable at Central Jail

Nagpur: A constable of Prison Department was attacked by a goon at Central Jail on Saturday. The constable was seriously injured in the attack and admitted to the hospital and his condition is reportedly critical.

According to police, accused Ashwajeet Pradip Tagde (25), a resident of Kausalya Nagar, Chimni Chowk, is history-sheeter goon of Ajni area. He is accused in several serious offences.

On Saturday evening, Tagde came at the jail to meet a prisoner. As he was talking on a phone, constable Rajesh Mahadeo Doifode (43) asked him not to use telephone in the premises.

This irked Tagde and he picked up a quarrel with Doifode. Tagde then wrapped a stone in Dupatta and hit it on the head of Doifode. As the constable collapsed on the ground, the accused fled the spot.

Profusely bleeding Doifode was admitted to hospital and his condition is reportedly critical. Police Inspector Vijay Akot of Dhantoli police station informed that searches were launched to arrest the accused.

An offence under Sections 324, 353, 186, 504 of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.