Wed, Jul 24th, 2019
Maharashtra Assembly polls: Fadnavis to begin campaign August 1

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will blow the poll bugle for the Maharashtra Assembly elections by embarking on a gruelling 4,384 km-long ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ from August 1.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil said Wednesday the yatra will cover Konkan (638 km), Western Maharashtra (812 km), Vidarbha (1,232 km), North Maharashtra (633 km) and Marathwada (1,069 km).

Fadnavis will travel on a special ‘rath’ (van) which will be equipped with a special LED screen to highlight the achievements of the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the past five years. “The ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ will start August 1 from Amravati’s Mozari village, which is the birthplace of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj and end on August 31 at Nashik,” Patil, who is also the Revenue Minister, told mediapersons.

In the first phase, Fadnavis will cover 14 districts of Vidarbha and North Maharashtra touching 57 assembly constituencies, between August 1-9, ending at Nandurbar.

From August 17, Fadnavis will embark on the second phase covering 93 constituencies in 18 districts. During the ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ Fadnavis will touch 150 assembly segments spread across 32 districts and give an account of the government’s performance in the past five years, Patil added.

During the ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’, Fadnavis will address 87 major rallies and 57 other public meetings, he will be accorded a reception in over 238 villages.

BJP state general secretary Sujitsinh Thakur is entrusted with the responsibility of organising the mega-yatra, all ministers will be present at the inauguration August 1, and later local legislators/ministers shall be attendance during the course of the yatra, and major events shall be telecast live.

Maharashtra has a total of 288 assembly constituencies, including 36 in Mumbai, for which elections are likely in October.

