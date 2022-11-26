Maharajbagh Zoo to get four Hog Deer, two Peafowls

Nagpur: The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has approved the acquisition of animals by Maharajbagh Zoo in Nagpur from Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh).

Maharajbagh Zoo will get four Hog Deer and two Peafowls. CZA issued a letter to the Officer In-charge of Maharajbagh Zoo on November 23.

Advertisement

“The above approval is subject to the condition that Maharajbagh Zoo should submit its Master Plan after compliance of conditions stipulated by the CZA,” stated the CZA letter signed by Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Member Secretary. The approval is valid for six months.

Advertisement

Maharajbagh Zoo had sought the animals from Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden. After examination, CZA has approved the proposal. Accordingly, Maharajbagh Zoo will get two male and two female Hog Deer (Axis porcinus), and two Peafowls (Pavo cristatus).

CZA has asked both the zoos—Maharajbag Zoo and Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden — to submit current Animal Inventory.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement