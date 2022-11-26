Tehsil cops arrest Mominpura man for selling beef, rescue 10 bovines

arrested.jpg

Nagpur: Tehsil Police have booked a Mominpura based man for allegedly selling beef and also rescued 10 bovines from his clutches, which were meant for slaughter, here on Saturday.

Cops have arrested Nadeem Qureshi in this connection.

Advertisement

According to police sources, cops received secret input regarding a man selling beef in the Mominpura area. Acting swiftly on the input, the squad of Tehsil Police surrounded Mominpura area and raided Nadeem’s house where they found several kilograms of beef along with 10 bovines meant to be slaughtered. Cops subsequently arrested Nadeem and seized the material.

Advertisement

Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement