Mahagenco thermal power stations grapple with alarming coal stock crisis

More than 13.22 lakh tons of coal reported to be stuck in the washeries

Nagpur: The thermal power stations operated by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco) are facing a critical coal stock situation, with more than 13.22 lakh tons of coal reported to be stuck in the washeries, according to media reports and insider sources.

Coal status as on 17/09/23 at various Mahagenco thermal power station is as follow:



Under the guidelines set by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), a power station is required to maintain a minimum coal storage level of at least 15 days to ensure uninterrupted power generation. A coal stock below four days’ supply is considered critically low.

Advertisement

The current situation is causing significant concern, as power stations are on the brink of shutting down due to the coal shortage, while concurrently, new Delivery Orders (DOs) totalling 15 lakh tonnes per month, amounting to 30 lakh tonnes for the months of September and October, have been issued despite the substantial coal backlog in the washeries.

Sources close to the matter are attributing the predicament to the Executive Director (Coal), who was recently relegated to the position of Director (Mining). Allegations of mismanagement and negligence are emerging as the key reasons for the coal stock crisis.

Furthermore, reports suggest that an additional burden is being placed on Mahagenco, with charges of Rs 10 to 15 per tonne for payment of DOs. These actions have raised suspicions of financial impropriety and have raised questions about the commitment of certain individuals to the well-being of Mahagenco and the people of Maharashtra.

The coal stock crisis at Mahagenco’s thermal power stations is a matter of utmost concern, as it has the potential to disrupt power supply in the state and adversely impact industries and households. The allegations of mismanagement and financial irregularities will likely prompt further scrutiny and investigation by relevant authorities.

Mahagenco and government officials are expected to address this issue urgently to ensure the stability of power generation and the energy needs of Maharashtra are met without any disruptions. The situation will continue to be monitored closely, with an emphasis on transparency and accountability in resolving the coal stock crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement