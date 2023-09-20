Youth held for sending obscene messages to girl in Nagpur

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police arrested a 23-year-old youth for sending obscene messages to a teenage girl on Instagram. Surprisingly, the police have registered a simple case of molestation against the accused instead of initiating the action under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) and Information Technology Act (IT Act).

The accused has been identified as Prayas Vijay Suke (23), a resident of Plot No 30, Gagandip Society, Omkar Nagar. According to police, the accused befriended the 17- year-old girl on Instagram in January this year. The girl ceased interaction with the youth as he started sending obscene messages. Later, he created another Instagram account and attempted to contact the victim. He also forwarded obscene messages to the girl on her WhatsApp.

After receiving the complaint from the mother of the victim, the police have registered the case against the accused and arrested him. The action of the accused attracts the provisions of POCSO Act and IT Act in the case but the police simply registered a case of molestation. Earlier, the Hudkeshwar police were in the news for providing VIP treatment to an accused in girl torture case and a Police Sub-Inspector was suspended for the misconduct last week.

