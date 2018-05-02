Mahagenco gets national award for best employee communication program

A three-day National convention was held on December 13 to 15 at Hotel “The Manohar” in Hyderabad. It was organized by Public Relations Society of India exclusively for Public Relation professionals .

On the occasion of the convention, a scheme of National awards for various categories were announced. About 52 Corporates, companies, organizations from across the country were participated and it was duly examined by renowned juries.

Inspite of tough competition, Power Generation Giant MAHAGENCO has bagged National award with second prize in the category “Best Employee Communication Program”.

On behalf of MAHAGENCO, Executive Director (HR) Bhimashankar Manta and Additional Public Relations Officer Yashwant Mohite accepted the award from the hands of Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mehmood Ali. On this occasion, the National President of PRSI Dr. Ajit Pathak, Secretary General Nivedita Banerjee were prominently present on the dias. About 300 Public Relations professional across the country were participated in the National convention.

“ConnectMSPGCL” Whatsaap broadcast groups has been created to connect 3500 officers and employees of MAHAGENCO. Power Sector related daily happenings in and around MAHAGENCO, Day special, Drama,Sports, Quality circle, Training, article on individual inherent talent etc. information & updates created team building, healthy competition, online feedback system, individual motivation, customer satisfaction & happiness amongst employees & subsequently strongly connected 3500 people through this innovative concept.

It is to point out that Innovative, rigorous and tireless efforts of MAHAGENCO Additional Public Relations Officer Yashwant Mohite is behind success of this Program.

Moreover,Programmer(IT) Sumit Patil has extended IT support to this program.

With due support of MAHAGENCO top management, this innovative concept has become the fastest medium of effective communication throughout MAHAGENCO.