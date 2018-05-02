Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Dec 17th, 2019

Five tricksters cheat man of Rs 39.48 lakh in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: A gang of five tricksters, posing as employees of Bajaj Alliance Life Insurance Company, duped a man to the tune of Rs 39.48 lakh on the pretext of helping him in refunding money related to insurance policies. Ganeshpeth police have booked the accused and searching for them.

The complainant, Pranav Sureshkumar Sharma, is resident of Plot No. 301, Baidyanath House, Chitnavis Marg, Civil Lines. The accused have been identified as Sibrat Sarat Kanugo and Reena Sibrat Kanugo, both residents of Vishnu Bhavan Tower, Akashwani Chowk; Pravin Mittal, a resident of Plot No. 36, Gopal Nagar, near Corporation School; Vinay Purushottam Sharma and Priyeshkumar Mishra, a resident of Flat No. 401, Apurva Tower, Gandhi Statue, Sadar.

According to police, the accused Sibrat Kanugo approached the complainant on the pretext of helping him in refunding money related to insurance policies of Bajaj Alliance company.The fraud took place between December 2011 and December 2019.The accused had deposited cheques of the policies in the bank. He also collected Demand Drafts (DD) worth Rs 39.48 lakh from Baidyanath Ayurvedic Bhavan Pvt Ltd and deposited in the bank accounts of accused Pravin Mittal, Vinay Sharma, Priyeshkumar Mishra and Reena Kanugo. After realising the fraud, Pranav Sharma approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Ganeshpeth Assistant PSI Bhaskar has booked the accused on the charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating under Sections 420, 406, 409 and 420 (b) of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

Happening Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Nagpur Crime News
Five tricksters cheat man of Rs 39.48 lakh in Ganeshpeth
Five tricksters cheat man of Rs 39.48 lakh in Ganeshpeth
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Maharashtra News
महापौरांच्या इशा-यानंतर वन विभागाकडून शुल्क माफीचा निर्णय
महापौरांच्या इशा-यानंतर वन विभागाकडून शुल्क माफीचा निर्णय
जिल्ह्यातील सिंचन प्रकल्पासाठी 253 कोटींचा निधी -मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
जिल्ह्यातील सिंचन प्रकल्पासाठी 253 कोटींचा निधी -मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
Hindi News
सामाजिक क्षेत्र में महिलाओं के योगदान से समाज मजबूत होती हैं
सामाजिक क्षेत्र में महिलाओं के योगदान से समाज मजबूत होती हैं
शेतकऱ्यांना 25 हजार रुपये हेक्टरी मदत द्या – देवेंद्र फडणवीस
शेतकऱ्यांना 25 हजार रुपये हेक्टरी मदत द्या – देवेंद्र फडणवीस
Trending News
Assembly adjourned for 30 minutes amid BJP uproar over farmers’ compensation
Assembly adjourned for 30 minutes amid BJP uproar over farmers’ compensation
Winter Session: BJP MLAs don “Mi Savarkar” caps
Winter Session: BJP MLAs don “Mi Savarkar” caps
Featured News
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
BJP’s Darekar elected Leader of Oppn in Council
BJP’s Darekar elected Leader of Oppn in Council
Trending In Nagpur
महापौरांच्या इशा-यानंतर वन विभागाकडून शुल्क माफीचा निर्णय
महापौरांच्या इशा-यानंतर वन विभागाकडून शुल्क माफीचा निर्णय
Mahagenco gets national award for best employee communication program
Mahagenco gets national award for best employee communication program
Five tricksters cheat man of Rs 39.48 lakh in Ganeshpeth
Five tricksters cheat man of Rs 39.48 lakh in Ganeshpeth
Assembly adjourned for 30 minutes amid BJP uproar over farmers’ compensation
Assembly adjourned for 30 minutes amid BJP uproar over farmers’ compensation
जिल्ह्यातील सिंचन प्रकल्पासाठी 253 कोटींचा निधी -मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
जिल्ह्यातील सिंचन प्रकल्पासाठी 253 कोटींचा निधी -मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
बेजबाबदार शिक्षकांना तात्काळ निलंबित करा – उपमहापौर
बेजबाबदार शिक्षकांना तात्काळ निलंबित करा – उपमहापौर
प्रसाद सोसायटीतील दुर्गंधीचा अहवाल एक महिन्यात द्या!
प्रसाद सोसायटीतील दुर्गंधीचा अहवाल एक महिन्यात द्या!
कोतवालांना चतुर्थश्रेणी कर्मचाऱ्यांचा दर्जा द्या : कोतवालांची मागणी
कोतवालांना चतुर्थश्रेणी कर्मचाऱ्यांचा दर्जा द्या : कोतवालांची मागणी
सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के कर्मचारियों ने सरकार के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन
मोहता इंडस्ट्रीज के कामगारों ने अपनी समस्याओ को लेकर निकाला मोर्चा
मोहता इंडस्ट्रीज के कामगारों ने अपनी समस्याओ को लेकर निकाला मोर्चा
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145