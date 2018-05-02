Five tricksters cheat man of Rs 39.48 lakh in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: A gang of five tricksters, posing as employees of Bajaj Alliance Life Insurance Company, duped a man to the tune of Rs 39.48 lakh on the pretext of helping him in refunding money related to insurance policies. Ganeshpeth police have booked the accused and searching for them.

The complainant, Pranav Sureshkumar Sharma, is resident of Plot No. 301, Baidyanath House, Chitnavis Marg, Civil Lines. The accused have been identified as Sibrat Sarat Kanugo and Reena Sibrat Kanugo, both residents of Vishnu Bhavan Tower, Akashwani Chowk; Pravin Mittal, a resident of Plot No. 36, Gopal Nagar, near Corporation School; Vinay Purushottam Sharma and Priyeshkumar Mishra, a resident of Flat No. 401, Apurva Tower, Gandhi Statue, Sadar.

According to police, the accused Sibrat Kanugo approached the complainant on the pretext of helping him in refunding money related to insurance policies of Bajaj Alliance company.The fraud took place between December 2011 and December 2019.The accused had deposited cheques of the policies in the bank. He also collected Demand Drafts (DD) worth Rs 39.48 lakh from Baidyanath Ayurvedic Bhavan Pvt Ltd and deposited in the bank accounts of accused Pravin Mittal, Vinay Sharma, Priyeshkumar Mishra and Reena Kanugo. After realising the fraud, Pranav Sharma approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Ganeshpeth Assistant PSI Bhaskar has booked the accused on the charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating under Sections 420, 406, 409 and 420 (b) of the IPC. Further probe is underway.