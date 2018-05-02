Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Mahagenco achieves record power generation of over 10k MW

Nagpur: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco), achieved record power generation of 10,034 MW on Monday.

This power generation includes 7,577 MW from thermal power stations including 561 MW from Nashik, 1,500 MW from Koradi, 951 MW from Khaparkheda, 450 MW from Paras, 2550 MW from Chandrapur, 967 MW from Bhusawal while 270 MW from Uran Wind Power project, 119 MW from solar energy and 2100 MW from hydro power project.

With the entire State witnessing severe summer, the total demand for power has reached to 22,300 MW with the State generating 17,337 MW of power (including that of private power plants.) Around 5,357 MW of power is pulled from Centre’s share.

All the executive directors, chief engineers of all the plants including that of thermal, wind power, hydro power and solar energy along with all the chief engineers, the employees, technicians under the guidance of Chairman and Managing Director of Mahagenco Arvind Singh and Director (Operations) Chandrakant Thotve worked together to achieve the feet. Thotve said it is the result of co-ordinated efforts and team work. He congratulated all the employees and officials associated in the process.

Bawankule hails achievement

Commenting on the success of Mahagenco of record generation of 10034 MW of power, Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, Mahagenco could achieve this record due to continuous support from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the freedom that he has given to the employees and officials along with constant guidance.

In future, additional 660 MW of power from Bhusawal power plant and 1,320 MW from Koradi plant will be generated. In addition, 10,000 MW of solar power projects would be operational, he informed, congratulating all the employees and officials of Mahagenco.

