Maha: Undertrial slaps advocate in court, lawyers strike work

An undertrial prisoner allegedly slapped an advocate at a court in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Chopda Court in Ulhasnagar township on Monday following which lawyers went on a day-long strike in protest, he said.

The accused, Rahul Tak, was brought to the court for a case hearing, inspector R K Kote said. While standing in a corner, Tak called advocate Rajendra Bhalerao, who had defended him in earlier cases, towards him to say something, the official said.

As the advocate went to the accused, the latter allegedly used abusive language and slapped him, Kote said. When a woman lawyer tried to rescue her colleague, the accused threatened both of them with dire consequences, the official said.