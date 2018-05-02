Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    RTMNU students, ABVP protest attack on JNU students, teachers

    Nagpur: Students of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), under the banner of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyarthi Sanghatna, staged a protest in front of University on
    Tuesday against the attack on JNU students and teachers. At the same time, Nagpur Branch of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed hand of Left organisations in the attack and also staged protest.

    “The attack was masterminded by the Left organisations and the ABVP has nothing to do with it,” said the activists of the students’ organisation.

    On the other hand, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyarthi Sanghatna, gathered outside the University’s front gate and shouted slogans condemning the JNU violence. “The violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi should not be given a political colour, like Left or
    right wing angle, but a fair probe should be conducted into it,” the student body’s President, Bhushan Waghmare, said.

    Students from medical, engineering and other streams of the Nagpur University participated in the protest. Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police that conducted a flag march.

    At least 34 people, including JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack.

