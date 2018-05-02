Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Jan 7th, 2020

    Booty worth Rs 1.96 lakh stolen from house in Hudkeshwar

    Burglary

    Nagpur: Burglars targeted a house in Hudkeshwar area and decamped with gold ornaments and cash colletively worth Rs 1.96 lakh between December 17, 2019 and January 3, 2020.

    A resident of Plot No. 48, Om Bhavan, Mahavishnu Nagar, Narsala, Ashok Dashrath Waghmare (62) told police that he along with family had gone to Pune between December 17, 2019 and January 3, 2020. Taking advantage, some unidentified miscreants gained entry into his house by breaking lock open and decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 96,000 and cash Rs 1 lakh kept in bedroom almirah.

    Hudkeshwar Assistant PSI Giri has registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and searching for the accused.

