Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Oct 29th, 2019
News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Maha tussle: 1 Ind MLA supports Sena; 2 back BJP

Nationalist Congress Party-backed Independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh on Monday extended support to the Shiv Sena, which is putting all efforts to have an equal share in power with its ally the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the next government in Maharashtra.

However, the BJP retained the lead in the game of oneupmanship with two independent MLAs — Vinod Agrawal and Mahesh Baldi — extending their support to Devendra Fadnavis.

Gadakh, the MLA from Nevasa in Ahmednagar district, announced his decision to offer support to the Shiv Sena after meeting party chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai.

It is to note that Gadakh’s father Yashwantrao was a former NCP leader.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats.

Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections.

Happening Nagpur
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
Music, food, family and celebration all together @VCA club Jamtha
Music, food, family and celebration all together @VCA club Jamtha
Nagpur Crime News
Failed to run-over man, miscreants launch deadly attack on him in Nandanvan
Failed to run-over man, miscreants launch deadly attack on him in Nandanvan
Youth murdered over tearing elected MLA’s banner in Hudkeshwar
Youth murdered over tearing elected MLA’s banner in Hudkeshwar
Maharashtra News
ट्रॅव्हल्सच्या धडकेत महेंद्र बोरकर यांचा मृत्य रामटेक
ट्रॅव्हल्सच्या धडकेत महेंद्र बोरकर यांचा मृत्य रामटेक
दीपावलीच्या पहाटे राममंदिरावर भक्तांची अलोट गर्दी
दीपावलीच्या पहाटे राममंदिरावर भक्तांची अलोट गर्दी
Hindi News
महापौर नंदा जिचकार ने किया छठ पुजा तैयारियों का निरीक्षण
महापौर नंदा जिचकार ने किया छठ पुजा तैयारियों का निरीक्षण
देवेंद्र फडणवीस की जगह चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले को मुख्यमंत्री बनाएं- आशीष देशमुख
देवेंद्र फडणवीस की जगह चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले को मुख्यमंत्री बनाएं- आशीष देशमुख
Trending News
Sena cancels BJP meet as tussle intensifies
Sena cancels BJP meet as tussle intensifies
Video: Rs 2.51 cr booty seized from gangster Ambekar’s house
Video: Rs 2.51 cr booty seized from gangster Ambekar’s house
Featured News
Justice Sharad Bobde to take oath as next CJI on Nov 18
Justice Sharad Bobde to take oath as next CJI on Nov 18
Venkaiah Naidu to visit Nagpur on Oct 30
Venkaiah Naidu to visit Nagpur on Oct 30
Trending In Nagpur
Nandkishore Sarda, Anant Agrawal & Ganpatrai Agrawal to be Honored with NCCL Awards 2019
Nandkishore Sarda, Anant Agrawal & Ganpatrai Agrawal to be Honored with NCCL Awards 2019
Woman abandons newborn on footpath in Sadar, booked
Woman abandons newborn on footpath in Sadar, booked
Man dies of electrocution in Jaripatka
Man dies of electrocution in Jaripatka
महापौर नंदा जिचकार ने किया छठ पुजा तैयारियों का निरीक्षण
महापौर नंदा जिचकार ने किया छठ पुजा तैयारियों का निरीक्षण
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
महापौरांनी केली छठ पूजा तयारीची पाहणी
महापौरांनी केली छठ पूजा तयारीची पाहणी
Hooligans booked for creating ruckus in Imamwada
Hooligans booked for creating ruckus in Imamwada
देवेंद्र फडणवीस की जगह चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले को मुख्यमंत्री बनाएं- आशीष देशमुख
देवेंद्र फडणवीस की जगह चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले को मुख्यमंत्री बनाएं- आशीष देशमुख
Failed to run-over man, miscreants launch deadly attack on him in Nandanvan
Failed to run-over man, miscreants launch deadly attack on him in Nandanvan
दी होलसेल ग्रेन सीड्स मर्चेंट्स एसोसिएशन के दिवाली स्नेह सम्मेलन का हुआ सफल आयोजन
दी होलसेल ग्रेन सीड्स मर्चेंट्स एसोसिएशन के दिवाली स्नेह सम्मेलन का हुआ सफल आयोजन
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145