Venkaiah Naidu to visit Nagpur on Oct 30

Nagpur: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will be in Nagpur to attend the 15th International Symposium on ‘Metal, Ions and Organic Pollutants in Biology, Medicine and Environment’, organised by National Environment Engineering and Research Institute (NEERI) on Wednesday.

The VP will arrive at around 9.50 am. At the programme, former director of NEERI Dr Rakesh Kumar will delftv er welcome address. The symposium will be chaired by Dr Sunali Khanna.

Prof Dr Paul B Tchounwou from Mississippi, USA and Dr Dilip Mhaiskar from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences will be addressing the symposium.

After that, the VP will inaugurate awareness programme ‘One society, one aim’ by pressing a button. After that, the Vice President will plant a sapling on NEERI premises.