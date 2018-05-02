Justice Sharad Bobde to take oath as next CJI on Nov 18

New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will take oath as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) on November 18. Justice Bobde would be the 47th CJI and is expected to demit office on April 23, 2021.

President Ram Nath Kovind who will be administering to him signed a warrant in this regard on Tuesday.

Justice Bobde has served as the Supreme Court jude for eight long years.

Many top dignitaries are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony including senior ministers from the Modi cabinet and several senior judges from the top court and other high courts.

The development comes a few days after present CJI Ranjan Gogoi initiated the process of appointment of Justice Bobde as the next CJI and wrote a letter to the Centre recommending his name. Gogoi will be retiring from his post on November 17, just a day before Justice Bobde takes oath.

However, there will be restrictions on the number of guests who will be allowed to enter the venue due to security reasons.

Justice Bobde is the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court to take up the judiciary’s top post.