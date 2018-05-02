Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, May 10th, 2021

    Hemodialysis service for Covid-19 patients at AIIMS Nagpur

    Nagpur: The nation is battling an unprecedented crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although, lung infection and acute respiratory failure are the main characteristics of the illness, other organs such as the kidneys, are affected too. Kidney complications observed in patients with COVID-19 range from mild asymptomatic abnormalities to renal failure requiring dialysis.

    Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) already on maintenance hemodialysis are a vulnerable group and are more prone to acquire the infection. Dialysis is a life-saving treatment and missing dialysis treatments can endanger life.

    In its pursuit to provide comprehensive care to patients with COVID-19, Department of Nephrology, AIIMS Nagpur has begun hemodialysis service for the patients admitted with COVID-19. A portable Reverse osmosis plant for water treatment with five (05) hemodialysis machines has been installed for providing the service.

    AIIMS, Nagpur hopes this service would be of great help for the poor and the needy patients with COVID-19 requiring hemodialysis.


