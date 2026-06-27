Maha TET 2026 postponed over paper leak scare

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Nagpur: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET) 2026, scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 28, has been postponed following a suspected question paper leak.

The decision was taken after authorities received information about the alleged leak during a police operation in Thane district. Preliminary findings indicated that some of the recovered documents matched questions from the examination paper, prompting officials to defer the test to ensure a fair and transparent process.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has said that a revised examination date will be announced soon. Candidates will be required to download fresh admit cards once the new schedule is released.

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An investigation into the alleged paper leak is underway, and police are questioning several individuals in connection with the case. Officials have assured candidates that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official MSCE website for updates regarding the new examination date and other important announcements.

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