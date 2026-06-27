Auto mafia still rules Nagpur Railway Station as GRP, RPF remain missing in action

Passengers continue to be harassed, overcharged and intimidated while security agencies look the other way; proposed crackdown raises hope but commuters want action, not promises

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Nagpur: Despite repeated assurances and a clear intent by senior railway authorities to restore order, the ground reality at Nagpur Railway Station remains unchanged. The autorickshaw mafia continues to operate with brazen impunity, leaving thousands of passengers vulnerable to harassment, intimidation and blatant overcharging, while the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) remain conspicuous by their absence.

For passengers arriving at one of Central India’s busiest railway junctions, the ordeal often begins the moment they step off the train. From Platform No. 1 to the station porch, circulating area and exit road, aggressive auto-rickshaw operators openly solicit, pressure and corner commuters, turning the railway premises into what many describe as a “lawless zone.”

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“Do the Railways even have a protection force here? If the GRP exists, where are they? Why are taxpayers paying salaries if passengers are left to fend for themselves?” asked an exasperated traveller after allegedly being fleeced by auto drivers.

The situation is no different on the eastern side of the station, where passengers report being chased and surrounded by unauthorised auto drivers from the platforms right up to the station exit. The menace has spread even to the foot overbridges, where illegal solicitation continues unabated throughout the day without any visible intervention from security personnel.

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Ironically, while app-based cab services are available, passengers are still forced to walk nearly 500 metres outside the station to board them, as many cab drivers reportedly avoid entering the premises out of fear of confrontation with the entrenched auto mafia.

Women, senior citizens and families remain the worst affected.

“Auto drivers openly target passengers arriving on long-distance trains. There is nobody to stop them,” said a woman commuter, expressing frustration over the lack of security.

A similar situation prevails at Ajni Railway Station, where the absence of visible patrolling by the GRP and RPF has allowed unauthorised auto operators to dominate the station premises unchecked.

The continued inaction has raised uncomfortable questions about the effectiveness and accountability of the agencies entrusted with passenger safety. Despite recurring complaints and widespread public outrage, commuters say enforcement on the ground remains virtually non-existent, allowing the illegal network to flourish in full public view.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Manoj Kumar of the RPF, Nagpur Division, has initiated steps for a coordinated crackdown. He has written to the Traffic Police seeking a joint enforcement drive against unauthorised auto-rickshaw operators functioning inside railway premises.

While the proposed operation offers a glimmer of hope, passengers remain sceptical. They say they have heard promises before, but what they desperately need now is sustained enforcement, regular patrolling and visible action against the auto mafia, not another temporary drive that fades away after a few days.

Until that happens, Nagpur Railway Station will continue to present a disturbing picture where organised lawlessness appears stronger than the very agencies responsible for enforcing the law.

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