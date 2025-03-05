Maha SP MLA Abu Azmi suspended from Assembly over Aurangzeb remark

Advertisement



Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday suspended Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Asim Azmi from House membership till end of ongoing budget session over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, which prompted the Opposition to accuse him of “treason”.

A proposal was brought in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday against Azmi’s remarks.

Abu Azmi’s remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb sparked controversy in the Maharashtra Legislature on Tuesday as well as the ruling Mahayuti members demanded his suspension, prompting the leader to retract his statements. Both Houses of the State Legislature were adjourned for the day due to the uproar.

In a post on X, Azmi claimed his comments were misinterpreted. “Whatever I said about Aurangzeb has been stated by historians and writers. I did not insult Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, or any national icons. However, if anyone was hurt by my remarks, I take them back,” Azmi said. He added that the issue was being politicised and that disrupting the budget session was detrimental to the people of Maharashtra.

Suspended SP MLA Abu Azmi has objected to his Assembly suspension, arguing that his remarks on Mughal ruler Aurangzeb were made outside the House and not inside. Abu Azmi said he withdrew his statement to ensure the House functions, but “still there is a controversy”.

“To ensure that the House functions, I spoke about withdrawing my statement. I did not say anything wrong. Still, there is a controversy and proceedings of the House are being stalled,” Abu Azmi said.