Big relief for students, citizens: Bawankule announces waiver of Rs 500 stamp duty for affidavits

Nagpur: In a major relief for students and citizens, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has announced the waiver of the ₹500 stamp duty previously required for submitting affidavits while applying for essential documents such as caste certificates, income certificates, residence certificates, non-criminal certificates, and nationality certificates at government offices.

The decision, taken by the Mahayuti Government, will significantly ease the financial burden on students, who often require multiple certificates for admission and scholarship purposes. Until now, students had to pay ₹500 per affidavit, leading to an annual expenditure of over ₹2,000 or more just in stamp duty charges. After completing Class 10 and Class 12, parents typically spent anywhere between ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 on various affidavits, adding to their financial strain.

Under the new rule, applicants no longer need to pay ₹500 for affidavits. Instead, they can submit a self-attested application on plain paper and directly obtain their certificates from the Tehsil office. This move eliminates unnecessary costs and streamlines the documentation process.

The waiver is effective immediately, with orders issued for its swift implementation. According to Bawankule, this initiative aligns with the state government’s commitment to making administrative processes simpler, more affordable, and citizen-friendly. The decision will not only benefit students but also other residents applying for government schemes or legal documents, ensuring that essential services remain accessible to all.

