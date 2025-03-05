Nagpur’s Sitabuldi Fort to remain open for public on March 9

Advertisement



Nagpur: The historic Sitabuldi Fort in Nagpur will be open to public on Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 9 am to 4 pm. The entry to the Fort will be from Army Recruiting Office gate opposite the Railway Station on producing identity proof, said a press release issued by Ratnakar Singh, Group Captain, Defence PRO, Nagpur.

Sitabuldi Fort, site of the Battle of Sitabuldi in 1817, is located atop a hillock in Central Nagpur. The fort was built by the British after they won this area following the battle of Sitabuldi.

The area surrounding the hillock, now known as Sitabuldi, is an important commercial hub of Nagpur. To the south is Nagpur Railway Station and behind it is Tekdi Ganesh Temple. Sitabuldi Fort, a major tourist attraction in Nagpur, is situated on two hillocks.

