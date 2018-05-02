Maha situation: CWC meets at Sonia’s residence

The Congress party will hold a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra at party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi on Monday.

Earlier today, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the meeting will be held at 10 am.

“Today there is a meeting at 10 am then we will do whatever the high command will suggest. Our original stand is that we will sit in the opposition as people gave us mandate to sit in the opposition and we will do the same,” Kharge told ANI in New Delhi.

When questioned about Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s recent conversation with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, he said: “I do not know anything about Thackeray calling Sonia Gandhi.”

This comes a day after Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil said that his party would not form the government in Maharashtra.

Following the BJP’s announcement, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that new Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from his party at any cost.