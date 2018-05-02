Why should you buy a villa in Whitefield?

When you purchase a villa or home, you are literally purchasing a part of the neighborhood too. So you need to ensure that it matches your lifestyle. How do you go about it? Well, you first need to identify what are your needs and wants from your home and location before you go ahead and sign the deal. You need to check what amenities are available nearby, what the security is like – there are several things that you need to consider as a villa owner. So let’s start with the list –

How far do you need to commute for work?

Do you have children or are planning to? Are there good schools in the vicinity?

Do you have places of worship nearby?

Do you have shopping malls, gyms, entertainment nearby?

Is public transport convenient if you use it regularly?

Do you expect to be near your other family members?

The area you choose needs to be the best

When you buy a villa, it is a long term investment; hence the location plays a very important part. If you are planning to purchase a property in Bangalore, there are several villa projects coming up in Hennur;so choose your home carefully. You also need to consider the point of re-sale. If you so have to sell your property in the future, it needs to be in a good locality so that prospective buyers would like it and fall for it.

Whitefield as a good location for a home

In Bangalore or Bengaluru, Whitefield, Sarjapur Road, Indiranagar, HSR Layout and Electronicity are some good areas that you can consider. In this article here, let us concentrate on Whitefield specifically. Whitefield was initially a hub for IT companies. But now, villas in Whitefield have also become one of the most sought after properties in Bangalore. This area is home to ITPL (International tech Park) which is probably the largest IT parks of Bangalore. GE, IBM, SAP, Oracle have offices in the area of Whitefield. Hence, those working in such places would find living in this area most convenient. Not only this, Whitefield has great connectivity which is a crucial point in a city like Bangalore which is known for its traffic jams and long commutes. Phoenix Mall is a lovely mall which the residents of Whitefield prefer for its entertainment facilities, food joints and shopping convenience. As far as your family goes, there are good playschools, nurseries and schools in and around Whitefield. Almost all the convenience and amenities that we listed out above are available in this area and thus it would a great area for you to purchase your villa and settle down.

Initially, this area was chosen by senior citizens namely the Anglo Indians and Eurasians who were seeking some peace and quiet. However, over the past couple of years, Whitefield has seen a total makeover and become the most happening place in Bangalore. This movement has been mostly due to the IT boom over the last decade.

The very essence as well as characteristics of Whitefield makes it the perfect place to purchase your own villa and start a life there. Though it is a booming and fast moving place, it still is very much connected to nature and you can still go on your morning walks with fresh air and chirping birds. Whitefield is not completely all hustle and bustle of the city. It might be housing the IT hub but it still is very much a part of nature and the perfect place to bring up a new family and kids.