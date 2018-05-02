Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 12th, 2020
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maha set up adequate COVID-19 treatment facilities: Thackeray

    Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that the state government has succeeded in setting up adequate number of health care facilities for treatment of COVID-19 patients in a short span.

    He was speaking at the inauguration of a COVID care centre developed by Wipro Limited at the Hinjawadi IT Park in Pune.

    “During the initial stage of the COVID-19 outbreak,the health care infrastructure in the state was not adequate.But we have now succeeded in developing enough number offacilities,” the chief minister said via video-conference.

    Health Minister Rajesh Tope said this state-of-the-art facility would benefit the people.

    “The government will also spend money on raising similar facilities in rural areas of the state,” he said.

    Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said, “We showed interest in developing this healthcare facility on humanitarian grounds and the government responded positively to our proposal,” he added.

    “We are trying to provide food and medicine to the needy across the country,” he added.

    The state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the company to provide treatment to coronavirus patients for a year.

    Happening Nagpur
    Parsi Papau- for yummy home made Parsi food!
    Parsi Papau- for yummy home made Parsi food!
    DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur
    DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Woman, in-law assaulted in Shanti Nagar, 13 booked
    Woman, in-law assaulted in Shanti Nagar, 13 booked
    Sex racket busted in Koradi, 2 women rescued
    Sex racket busted in Koradi, 2 women rescued
    Maharashtra News
    मार्टिननगर, मानमोडे ले-आऊट, झिंगाबाई टाकळी परिसर सील
    मार्टिननगर, मानमोडे ले-आऊट, झिंगाबाई टाकळी परिसर सील
    उत्कृष्ट शिक्षण संस्थांनी सेंटर ऑफ एक्‍सलंन्स होण्याचा प्रयत्न करावा: राज्यपाल
    उत्कृष्ट शिक्षण संस्थांनी सेंटर ऑफ एक्‍सलंन्स होण्याचा प्रयत्न करावा: राज्यपाल
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: सुकून भरे बीते 10 दिन , नहीं आया नया कोई केस सामने
    गोंदिया: सुकून भरे बीते 10 दिन , नहीं आया नया कोई केस सामने
    नगरसेविका वर्षा ठाकरे और भाजपा पदाधिकारी सड़क पर पेड़ गिरने के बाद मदद करने पहुंचे
    नगरसेविका वर्षा ठाकरे और भाजपा पदाधिकारी सड़क पर पेड़ गिरने के बाद मदद करने पहुंचे
    Trending News
    Nagpur : Around 150 test positive in 24hrs, Nagpur COVID-19 cases cross 900 mark
    Nagpur : Around 150 test positive in 24hrs, Nagpur COVID-19 cases cross 900 mark
    High profile party in Nagpur’s Civil Lines blows Corona alarm among city’s who’s who!
    High profile party in Nagpur’s Civil Lines blows Corona alarm among city’s who’s who!
    Featured News
    3,607 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 152 deaths
    3,607 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 152 deaths
    नाईक तलाव प्रकरण – पुलिस जांच में नहीं पाई गई ‘मटन पार्टी’ : पीआई किशोर नगराले
    नाईक तलाव प्रकरण – पुलिस जांच में नहीं पाई गई ‘मटन पार्टी’ : पीआई किशोर नगराले
    Trending In Nagpur
    3,607 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 152 deaths
    3,607 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 152 deaths
    मार्टिननगर, मानमोडे ले-आऊट, झिंगाबाई टाकळी परिसर सील
    मार्टिननगर, मानमोडे ले-आऊट, झिंगाबाई टाकळी परिसर सील
    रस्त्यालगतच्या पावसाळी नाल्यांची मोठया प्रमाणात सफाई
    रस्त्यालगतच्या पावसाळी नाल्यांची मोठया प्रमाणात सफाई
    शासनाचे नियम पाळा नाही तर नागपुरात होईल कोव्हिडचा उद्रेक मनपा आयुक्तांचा इशारा
    शासनाचे नियम पाळा नाही तर नागपुरात होईल कोव्हिडचा उद्रेक मनपा आयुक्तांचा इशारा
    घाबरू नका, काळजी घ्या, सहकार्य करा.
    घाबरू नका, काळजी घ्या, सहकार्य करा.
    Nagpur : Around 150 test positive in 24hrs, Nagpur COVID-19 cases cross 900 mark
    Nagpur : Around 150 test positive in 24hrs, Nagpur COVID-19 cases cross 900 mark
    प्रतिक्रिया….वामनराव तेलंग आणि सुनील शिंदे निधन
    प्रतिक्रिया….वामनराव तेलंग आणि सुनील शिंदे निधन
    सुनील शिंदे प्रयोगशील शेतकरी नेता : नितीन गडकरी
    सुनील शिंदे प्रयोगशील शेतकरी नेता : नितीन गडकरी
    राजकारणातील एक सच्चा नेता काळाने हिरावला–डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
    राजकारणातील एक सच्चा नेता काळाने हिरावला–डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
    काटोल विधानसभा मतदारसंघाचे माजी आमदार सुनील शिंदे यांचे निधन
    काटोल विधानसभा मतदारसंघाचे माजी आमदार सुनील शिंदे यांचे निधन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145