Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 12th, 2020

    3,607 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 152 deaths

    Mumbai/Nagpur: As many as 3,607 new coronavirus patients were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the tally of cases to 97,648, said a state health official.

    The number of deaths due to the pandemic rose to 3,590 with 152 fatalities recorded.

    Hospitals in the state also discharged 1,561 patients, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 46,078, the official said.

    Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 97,648, new cases 3,607, deaths 3,590, discharged 46,078, active cases 47,968, people tested so far 6,09,317.

    Happening Nagpur
    Parsi Papau- for yummy home made Parsi food!
    Parsi Papau- for yummy home made Parsi food!
    DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur
    DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Woman, in-law assaulted in Shanti Nagar, 13 booked
    Woman, in-law assaulted in Shanti Nagar, 13 booked
    Sex racket busted in Koradi, 2 women rescued
    Sex racket busted in Koradi, 2 women rescued
    Maharashtra News
    मार्टिननगर, मानमोडे ले-आऊट, झिंगाबाई टाकळी परिसर सील
    मार्टिननगर, मानमोडे ले-आऊट, झिंगाबाई टाकळी परिसर सील
    उत्कृष्ट शिक्षण संस्थांनी सेंटर ऑफ एक्‍सलंन्स होण्याचा प्रयत्न करावा: राज्यपाल
    उत्कृष्ट शिक्षण संस्थांनी सेंटर ऑफ एक्‍सलंन्स होण्याचा प्रयत्न करावा: राज्यपाल
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: सुकून भरे बीते 10 दिन , नहीं आया नया कोई केस सामने
    गोंदिया: सुकून भरे बीते 10 दिन , नहीं आया नया कोई केस सामने
    नगरसेविका वर्षा ठाकरे और भाजपा पदाधिकारी सड़क पर पेड़ गिरने के बाद मदद करने पहुंचे
    नगरसेविका वर्षा ठाकरे और भाजपा पदाधिकारी सड़क पर पेड़ गिरने के बाद मदद करने पहुंचे
    Trending News
    Nagpur : Around 150 test positive in 24hrs, Nagpur COVID-19 cases cross 900 mark
    Nagpur : Around 150 test positive in 24hrs, Nagpur COVID-19 cases cross 900 mark
    High profile party in Nagpur’s Civil Lines blows Corona alarm among city’s who’s who!
    High profile party in Nagpur’s Civil Lines blows Corona alarm among city’s who’s who!
    Featured News
    3,607 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 152 deaths
    3,607 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 152 deaths
    नाईक तलाव प्रकरण – पुलिस जांच में नहीं पाई गई ‘मटन पार्टी’ : पीआई किशोर नगराले
    नाईक तलाव प्रकरण – पुलिस जांच में नहीं पाई गई ‘मटन पार्टी’ : पीआई किशोर नगराले
    Trending In Nagpur
    3,607 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 152 deaths
    3,607 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 152 deaths
    मार्टिननगर, मानमोडे ले-आऊट, झिंगाबाई टाकळी परिसर सील
    मार्टिननगर, मानमोडे ले-आऊट, झिंगाबाई टाकळी परिसर सील
    रस्त्यालगतच्या पावसाळी नाल्यांची मोठया प्रमाणात सफाई
    रस्त्यालगतच्या पावसाळी नाल्यांची मोठया प्रमाणात सफाई
    शासनाचे नियम पाळा नाही तर नागपुरात होईल कोव्हिडचा उद्रेक मनपा आयुक्तांचा इशारा
    शासनाचे नियम पाळा नाही तर नागपुरात होईल कोव्हिडचा उद्रेक मनपा आयुक्तांचा इशारा
    घाबरू नका, काळजी घ्या, सहकार्य करा.
    घाबरू नका, काळजी घ्या, सहकार्य करा.
    Nagpur : Around 150 test positive in 24hrs, Nagpur COVID-19 cases cross 900 mark
    Nagpur : Around 150 test positive in 24hrs, Nagpur COVID-19 cases cross 900 mark
    प्रतिक्रिया….वामनराव तेलंग आणि सुनील शिंदे निधन
    प्रतिक्रिया….वामनराव तेलंग आणि सुनील शिंदे निधन
    सुनील शिंदे प्रयोगशील शेतकरी नेता : नितीन गडकरी
    सुनील शिंदे प्रयोगशील शेतकरी नेता : नितीन गडकरी
    राजकारणातील एक सच्चा नेता काळाने हिरावला–डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
    राजकारणातील एक सच्चा नेता काळाने हिरावला–डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
    काटोल विधानसभा मतदारसंघाचे माजी आमदार सुनील शिंदे यांचे निधन
    काटोल विधानसभा मतदारसंघाचे माजी आमदार सुनील शिंदे यांचे निधन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145