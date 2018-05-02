Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, May 22nd, 2020
    National News

    Maha registers highest spike of 2,940 cases

    New Delhi: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2,940 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike, taking the state tally to 44,582, a health official said.

    With 63 deaths due to the pandemic reported during the day, the death toll in the state rose to 1,517, the official said.

    This was the sixth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, he said.

    Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 44,582, new cases 2,940, deaths 1,517, discharged patients 12,583, active cases 30,474, people tested so far 3,32,777.

