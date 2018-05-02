Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 

Nagpur: City Police Commissioner, Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay on Friday visited the inter-state bus operation centre under Pardi Police Station from where hundreds of migrant labourers are being sent back to their native places. Upadhyay assured them all possible assistance.

The migrant labourers had been assembling at the Pardi toll naka, one of the seven entry and exit points of the city, following the lockdown announced by the government to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Labourers from UP, MP, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and other states, apart from other districts of Maharashtra, have assembled in thousands. Following which city police had already started sending them back.