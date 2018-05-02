Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 1st, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maha: Pvt lab stopped from conducting COVID-19 tests

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said a private lab in the state has been stopped from conducting coronavirus tests for delay in
    providing results.

    The private testing laboratories are unable to provide prompt results to state authorities, he said.

    “Every report provided by them has to be rechecked in the state-run labs again. After the state-run lab confirms prevalence of the infection, the person is declared coronavirus positive,” Tope told reporters.

    Out of the eight private labs conducting COVID-19 tests in the state, one facility failed to provide the data in time, he said.

    “Thus we had to issue work suspension order for that lab. The remaining seven labs in the state are operational,” he said.

    “We did not get the reports in time. They generally take one or two days more to submit the reports,” he said.

    A couple of more state-run testing laboratories will be operational in the state in the next two days, he said.

    “We can conduct as many as 5,000 (sample) tests in Maharashtra, out of which the state-run labs have a cumulative capacity of 1,500 tests per day,” the minister said.

    Happening Nagpur
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    पालकमंत्र्यांनी जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या उपलब्धतेबाबत बाजारपेठेत केली पाहणी
    पालकमंत्र्यांनी जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या उपलब्धतेबाबत बाजारपेठेत केली पाहणी
    महावितरणच्या कर्मचार्‍यांनी जोपासली सामाजिक बांधिलकी
    महावितरणच्या कर्मचार्‍यांनी जोपासली सामाजिक बांधिलकी
    Hindi News
    तबलीगी मरकज आयोजन से नागपुर, अहमदनगर लौटे 89 लोगों का पता लगा
    तबलीगी मरकज आयोजन से नागपुर, अहमदनगर लौटे 89 लोगों का पता लगा
    गोंदिया जिले के 98792 लाभार्थियों को अगले 3 महीने तक फ्री मिलेगा रसोई गैस सिलेंडर
    गोंदिया जिले के 98792 लाभार्थियों को अगले 3 महीने तक फ्री मिलेगा रसोई गैस सिलेंडर
    Trending News
    No new patient positive in city in last 24 hours, 18 new in Maharashtra
    No new patient positive in city in last 24 hours, 18 new in Maharashtra
    Nagpur’s 3 pvt health centres sealed for treating Covid-19 patients sans norms
    Nagpur’s 3 pvt health centres sealed for treating Covid-19 patients sans norms
    Featured News
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Suspect from Nizamuddin gathering of Tablighi Jamaat admitted in GMCH Nagpur
    Suspect from Nizamuddin gathering of Tablighi Jamaat admitted in GMCH Nagpur
    Trending In Nagpur
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Coronavirus Pandemic: This Television actress was seen feeding stray dogs
    Coronavirus Pandemic: This Television actress was seen feeding stray dogs
    समाजसेवी संस्थांच्या माध्यमातून बेघर आणि गरजुवंतांना दिले जातेय भोजन
    समाजसेवी संस्थांच्या माध्यमातून बेघर आणि गरजुवंतांना दिले जातेय भोजन
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखांचा धनादेश
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखांचा धनादेश
    नागरिकांना मिळाला ताजा आणि स्वस्त दरातील भाजीपाला
    नागरिकांना मिळाला ताजा आणि स्वस्त दरातील भाजीपाला
    ‘फॉगींग’ आणि ‘सॅनिटायजेशन’चा कागदोपत्री सोपस्कार बंद करा!
    ‘फॉगींग’ आणि ‘सॅनिटायजेशन’चा कागदोपत्री सोपस्कार बंद करा!
    NMC emergency shutdown to strengthen Kanhan-900 pipeline @ Uppalwadi today
    NMC emergency shutdown to strengthen Kanhan-900 pipeline @ Uppalwadi today
    नरसाळ्यातील लोकांना मदत करीत आहे ‘शेखर दंताळे समर्थक’ व्हाट्सअप गृप
    नरसाळ्यातील लोकांना मदत करीत आहे ‘शेखर दंताळे समर्थक’ व्हाट्सअप गृप
    कोरोना वायरस सें लड़ने के लिये रक्तदाताओं ने देशहित में किंया रक्तदान
    कोरोना वायरस सें लड़ने के लिये रक्तदाताओं ने देशहित में किंया रक्तदान
    Booze Mania : Amid lockdown, miscreants loot liquor shop in Nagpur
    Booze Mania : Amid lockdown, miscreants loot liquor shop in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145