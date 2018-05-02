Coronavirus Pandemic: This Television actress was seen feeding stray dogs

Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. After that, Bollywood and Television came to a standstill with a number of movies, albums and commercial advertising stuck in the wake of the virus. Television celebrities spend time indoors with their friends and loved ones as part of their precautions. People are spotting animals on deserted streets, they are also sharing footage of animals making new friends and pet owners are spending quality time with their furry babies aka new co-workers. And sometimes, these cats and dogs are the only bit of calm keeping everything together during the quarantine.
    In today’s times, when the world is fighting against COVID-19, we see many celebs sharing their views and asking the audience to stay indoors.  A few have shared how they are spending their quarantine time at home. Meanwhile, actress Sangeeta Kapure was seen taking precautionary measures and feeding the stray dogs in her building. In the post, we can see that the kind-hearted actress is feeding stray dogs. However, she has worn a mask. This is indeed a beautiful gesture by the actress and a wonderful way to share the message, to help humans and pets. She shared the post and urged people to come forward and donate food products such as Parle G, Tiger Glucose Biscuits, Bread, Milk, to the address in the link below.
    However, television actress Sangeeta Kapure, is currently seen in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where she plays the role of  Nidhi Rajvansh and is loved by many.  Her acting is much appreciated by the audience. Fans are in love with her character and have given all love and support to the actress for the same.

